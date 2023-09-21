Sports
Asian Games

Asian Games: Results, updates, and latest news

The 19th Asian Games – postponed in 2022 by the pandemic – finally kicks off this September 23, with multiple world-class Filipino superstar athletes vying for continental supremacy

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino athletes continue to shine under the international spotlight after the Southeast Asian Games and FIBA World Cup as the 19th Asian Games kick off in Hangzhou, China on Saturday, September 23.

Nearly 400 of the Philippines’ sporting cream of the crop are set to grace the quadrennial continental showpiece, including superstars like Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and reigning Asian Games gold medalist skateboarder Margielyn Didal.

Gilas Pilipinas is also out in full force in 3×3 and 5-on-5 basketball, both in the men’s and women’s divisions, while the history-making Filipinas football squad is also in contention for Asian supremacy after a breakthrough FIFA World Cup run.

Please refresh this page for the latest results and updates.

SEPTEMBER 21

After scoring a breakthrough Asian Games win, the Philippine men’s volleyball team looks to make it back-to-back against Japan at 7 pm on Thursday.

Expect Bryan Bagunas to lead the Filipino spikers again after averaging 16.5 points in their triumph over Afghanistan and opening-day loss to Indonesia.

SEPTEMBER 20

Gilas Pilipinas gets a crack at multiple medals as it competes in all four basketball competitions in the Asian Games.

Bryan Bagunas shows the way as the Philippines wins in the Asian Games men’s volleyball for the first time since the 1974 edition.

SEPTEMBER 19

The Philippines got a rude welcome back to Asian Games men’s volleyball after a near five-decade absence, bowing to Indonesia in a close sweep, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.

SEPTEMBER 18

Two champions will serve as the Philippines’ flag bearers in the Asian Games.

