Elreen Ando scores bronze for PH weightlifting in Asian Games

LIFT. The Philippines' Elreen Ando in action during the 19th Asian Games.

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando delivers the Philippines' first weightlifting medal in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Back in her original weight class, Elreen Ando ended the Philippines’ search for its first weightlifting gold in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Ando captured bronze in the women’s 64kg division with a total lift of 222kg at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium on Monday, October 2, completing the podium topped by North Korea and China.

Running at joint fourth after the snatch portion with 96kg, the Cebuana cleared 126kg in her final clean and jerk attempt to secure the top-three finish.

Ando flashed a bright smile and saluted the crowd as she heaved a huge sigh of relief after initially struggling at her 126kg lift.

North Korea’s Rim Un-sim struck gold with hardly any challenge, totaling a new Asian Games record of 251kg, which is 17kg ahead of silver medalist Pei Xinyi of China.

Rim lifted 111kg in snatch and 140kg in clean and jerk – both also fresh Asian Games marks.

Pei bagged silver with a 234kg total built on a 104kg snatch and 130kg clean and jerk, although she stood no chance against Rim, who tried to shatter the snatch world record of 117kg by going for 118kg but to no avail.

Ando, a Tokyo Olympian, proved to be in familiar territory as she returned to 64kg, where she won silver in the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2020.

Prior to the Asian Games, Ando competed in the lighter 59kg class since the 64kg category got scrapped for the Paris Olympics next year.

Ando broke through for the Philippines after Hidilyn Diaz (women’s 59kg) and John Febuar Ceniza (men’s 61kg) finished fourth, while Rosegie Ramos (women’s 49kg) placed fifth. – Rappler.com