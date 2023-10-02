Hidilyn Diaz falls short of weightlifting medal, places 4th in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FORCE. The Phillippines' Hidilyn Diaz in action during the women's 59kg class of weightlifting in the 19th Asian Games.

Hidilyn Diaz fails to replicate her golden feat in the 2018 edition, where she won her first Asian Games crown

MANILA, Philippines – The strength of the field proved too much for Hidilyn Diaz.

Diaz fell short of a weightlifting medal in the women’s 59kg division in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China against fancied opponents led by world record breaker Kim Il-gyong of North Korea on Monday, October 2.

The Philippines’ first and only Olympic champion, Diaz placed fourth with a 223kg total built on a 97kg snatch and 126kg clean and jerk as she failed to replicate her golden feat in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In 2018, the Zamboangueña reigned in the 53kg category to capture her first Asian Games title.

But competing in a heavier class, Diaz struggled to crack the top three as Kim reigned, while China’s reigning world champion Luo Shifang and Chinese Taipei’s reigning Olympic champion Kuo Hsin Chung competed the podium.

Kim proved to be on a class of her own as she totaled an Asian Games mark of 246kg after lifting a world record of 111kg in snatch and 135kg in clean and jerk.

The North Korean erased the previous world record of 110kg previously held by Kuo and also set an Asian Games mark with her 135kg clean and jerk.

It was a sensational Asian Games debut for Kim, who is just 20 years old.

Luo settled for silver with a 240kg total after registering a no lift at 140kg for her final clean and jerk attempt in a bid to unseat Kim, while Kuo bagged bronze with a 227kg total.

Diaz tried to wrest the bronze from Kuo as she went for 131kg in her last clean and jerk shot but to no avail. – Rappler.com