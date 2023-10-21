Thais keep Filipinos winless in Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARA HOOPS. Philippine player Mark Vincent Aguilar (right) tries to score a basket off Thai Atin Singdon in their wheelchair basketball match in the Asian Para Games.

The Pilipinas Warriors absorb their third straight loss, this time against Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand, in the Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball in Hangzhou

MANILA, Philippines – The Pilipinas Warriors ran into another tough foe.

Thailand held the Philippines to a measly basket in the second quarter on the way to a 70-32 romp in the 4th Asian Para Games wheelchair basketball tournament on Saturday, October 21, at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Gymnasium in China.

After the Warriors gamely battled the Thais to a 16-all deadlock in the first quarter, their rivals erupted with a critical 16-0 blast in surging ahead, 32-16, before Alfie Cabañog broke the long dry spell with a short jumper with 1:07 to go in the first half.

From a 34-16 bulge, the Thais, perennial men’s wheelchair ASEAN Para Games champions, continued to pour it on and stretched the lead to 45-24 entering the pivotal final period where they continued their relentless offense on the way to their second win in three outings in Group A.

The Pilipinas Warriors absorbed their third straight loss and will face defending Iran, which routed China, 72-42, in the other group match, in rolling to its third straight win.

“We had a good start but we failed to keep up with Thailand in the second quarter, so we couldn’t catch up anymore,” said John Rey Escalante, who shared scoring honors with Cabañog with 12 points each.

Compounding the Philippine squad’s miseries was the early foul trouble of vital cog Kenneth Christopher Tapia, who played with 4 fouls most of the way and had 6 points.

Sharpshooter Athin Singdong paced Thailand with 18 points while Aekkasit Jumjarean and Natthakan Chaotrakarn chipped in 10 and 9 points, respectively, for the winners.

PH starts boccia bid

Daniella Catacutan lost her first elimination match in BC1 Pool B of the individual female boccia event, bowing to Phromsiri Satanan of Thailand, 8-0, at the Hangzhou Gymnasium.

Ahead by just one point after the first end, Phromsiri surged to a 6-0 lead following a near-perfect roll in the second end on the way to the lopsided win.

In this precision sport specifically designed for athletes with cerebral palsy and other motor-related conditions, the game is divided into four parts called “end.”

Each player in the individual contest is given six to score. The goal is to throw the leader balls nearest to the white target ball called “jack.”

Catacutan is classified at BC1 which is assigned for players who can throw by the hand or foot.

Male compatriot David Gonzaga also suffered a similar blowout loss in the form of a 14-0 spanking from Thai Vongsa Watcharaphon in their BC2 Pool A match at Court 1.

Swimmer Otom, chesser Bernardo PH flag bearers

The Asian Para Games officially unfolds on Sunday, October 22, with the opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium, where Philippine para chess player Darry Bernardo and swimmer Angel Mae Otom will serve as flag bearers.

Both debuting in the continental meet, Bernardo and Otom were among the standouts of the national team with six and four golds, respectively, in the last 11th Cambodia ASEAN Para Games.

The duo will be at the head of Philippine contingent of 46 athletes and officials during the colorful inaugural rites starting at 7:30 pm at the sprawling 80,000-seat arena.

Athletic thrower Cendy Asusano, a Cambodia ASEAN Para Games gold medalists, and blind judokas Carlito Agustin and Deterson Omas, who bagged a bronze each in the same regional meet, will also be part of the opening parade.

Philippine Paralympic Committee chief Mike Barredo and PSC commissioners Walter Torres and Ed Hayco lead the officials along with chef de mission Ral Rosario, deputy Millet Bonoan, and PPC secretary general Goody Custodio passes by.

The Filipino para campaigners aim to surpass the country’s tally of 10 gold, 8 silver, and 11 bronze medals during the 2018 edition of the continental sports showcase held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

They are also extra motivated to do well as the Asian Para Games serves as a qualifying competition for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games for some sports such as athletics, archery, swimming, powerlifting, and taekwondo. – Rappler.com