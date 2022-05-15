Tapales KOS Estrella in 2nd round, shows readiness for world title shot

RESURGENT. Marlon Tapales celebrates after an impressive win in the US.

Showing his readiness for another title crack, former world champion Marlon Tapales figures out Mexican Estrella in the first round before imposing his speed and power in the second

MANILA, Philippines – Former world champion Marlon Tapales caught Mexican Jose Estrella with a solid body shot en route to a second-round knockout in their super bantamweight encounter on Saturday, May 14 (Sunday, May 15, Philippine time) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Showing his readiness for another title crack, Tapales figured out Estrella in the first round before imposing his speed and power in the second.

After trading combinations, Tapales sneaked in the right that sent Estrella crumbling to the canvas in pain. The Mexican was counted out at the 1 minute and 39 second mark and was still writhing in pain on the way to his corner.

Tapales, who held the World Boxing Organization bantamweight crown in 2016, posted his third straight knockout victory and raised his record to 36-3 with 19 KOs. Estrella dropped to 23-19-1 with 16 KOs.

The 30-year-old Tapales, the pride of Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, is the mandatory challenger to the International Boxing Federation title being held by unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, who is slated to tangle with Ronny Rios on June 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

Tapales is being coached by Ernel Fontanilla with assistance from Ting Ariosa.

World Boxing Council featherweight champion Mark Magsayo was also on hand to support Tapales, a standout of Sanman Promotions headed by JC Managquil.

The career of Tapales in the United States is being charted by MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions through its president Sean Gibbons.

Gibbons and his son, Brendan, were at ringside for the supposed eight-rounder serving as one of the undercards in the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano super welterweight tussle. Charlo stopped Castano in the 10th round to become the undisputed 154-pound champion. – Rappler.com