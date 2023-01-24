Jerwin Ancajas arrives in Las Vegas to train for future redemption fight

Former world boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas gears up for another crack at the bantamweight division after losing out on his chances at flyweight in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas’ quest for redemption took him back to Las Vegas, where he lost the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight crown to Argentine Fernando Daniel Fernandez in February 2022.

Accompanied by longtime trainer Joven Jimenez, Ancajas arrived in the entertainment haven on Monday, January 23 (Tuesday, January 24, Manila time) via domestic flight after landing in Los Angeles from Manila.

Ancajas, who threw caution to the wind and challenged Fernandez again only to suffer another unanimous decision loss last October, will spend the next two months training at the Top Rank Gym for his first fight as a bantamweight either in March or April.

MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons is looking for a suitable opponent for Ancajas, who is already in fine condition as he worked out consistently at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

An impressive win could earn Ancajas another title crack at the 118-pound division, where he is ranked No. 5 by the IBF and No. 10 by the World Boxing Association without even throwing a punch.

In Las Vegas, Ancajas and Jimenez will be staying in a spacious house provided by Gibbons for MP Promotion fighters, including former world champion Marlon Tapales and unbeaten prospect Jade Bornea.

Ancajas was supposed to tangle with Thai Songsaeng Phoyaem on February 12 at the Imus Sports Complex, but Gibbons decided it would be better for him to return to the United States.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas, whose record stands at 33-3-2 with 22 knockouts, will start training on Tuesday and will be ready for sparring in a week or two.

Jimenez said the 31-year-old Ancajas weighs around 140 pounds and will have no problem making 118, unlike in the 115-pound division where he appeared drained in his fights against Fernandez.