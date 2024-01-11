Ancajas gears up for title fight with Inoue in Japan 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK IN FORM. Jerwin Ancajas celebrates as the Filipino fighter returns to his winning ways.

Jerwin Ancajas goes for his second world crown in as many divisions on February 24 when he fights Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of four-division world champion Naoya Inoue

MANILA, Philippines –Jerwin Ancajas didn’t mind waiting for Takuma Inoue’s injury to fully heal in seeking his second world crown in as many divisions. His patience will be rewarded as their battle for Inoue’s World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight belt pushes through on February 24 at the Kokugikan Arena in Ryogoku, Tokyo.

The 12-round bout was supposed to be held last November 25, but the champion’s camp asked for the postponement after Takuma, the younger brother of four-division world champion Naoya Inoue, sustained a left rib fracture during sparring.

Now, Takuma is ready to tangle with Ancajas, the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight titlist who finally decided to move up in weight following back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Argentina’s Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas returned to the ring as a super bantam on June 24, 2023, and showed he’s back in prime form with a fifth-round knockout of Colombian Wilner Soto.

As a result, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions head Sean Gibbons was able to work out a title-duel deal between Ancajas and Takuma Inoue.

After a 10-month stay in the United States, Ancajas and his longtime trainer/manager Joven Jimenez were able to return to the Philippines on December 5 and continue their training at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Jimenez said Ancajas is in high spirits and working hard to reach optimal form before they depart for Japan on February 17.

“Our preparation is going well,” said Jimenez in Filipino. “Jerwin has been sparring with national boxers and right now, he’s already at 134 pounds.”

Ancajas holds a 34-win, 3-loss-2 draw record with 23 knockouts while Inoue totes an 18-1 card with 4 knockouts. – Rappler.com