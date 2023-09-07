Sultan dominates Gonzalez in first super bantam fight

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hardly bothered by a 16-month layoff and a 4-pound gain, Filipino fighter Jonas Sultan knocks down American Frank Gonzalez twice

MANILA, Philippines – Jonas Sultan announced his entry to the super bantamweight division with a dominant victory over American Frank Gonzalez on Wednesday, September 6 (Thursday, September 7, Philippine time) at the Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Hardly bothered by a 16-month layoff and a 4-pound gain, Sultan knocked down Gonzalez twice to compensate for a 2-point deduction slapped on him in the fifth round, after he sent the American kneeling following a left hook and a right uppercut.

Overeager to cut short the eight-rounder, Sultan unleashed two more blows that prompted the referee to give Gonzalez five minutes to recover and subtract two points from Sultan.

It hardly mattered, however, as Sultan still outgunned the American, similar to his strong start and the second round when he first floored Gonzales with a barrage of punches.

The 31-year-old Sultan, the pride of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte, raised his record to 19-6 with 11 knockouts.

Gonzalez fell to 12-4.

It was Sultan’s first fight since losing to Briton Paul Butler in their battle for the IBF (International Boxing Federation) interim bantamweight crown in April 2022 in Liverpool, England.

The orthodox Sultan also lost to countryman Jerwin Ancajas in their IBF super flyweight belt encounter in 2018.

Sultan, who is being supported by Junnie Navarro, was accompanied in Florida by trainer Joven Jimenez, MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons and his son Brendan. – Rappler.com