Wesley So settles for 2nd behind Aronian in American Cup

MOVE. Wesley So in action in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals.

Wesley So settles for yet another runner-up finish, but still pocketed $50,000 after yielding to Levon Aronian in the American Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Levon Aronian pounced on a late collapse by Wesley So to win the rapid game and clinch the 2024 American Cup on Wednesday, March 20 (Thursday, March 21, Philippine time) at the Saint Louis Chess Club in Saint Louis, Missouri.

The Armenian-born Aronian, a mainstay of Team USA, and the Filipino-born So, a three-time US champion, drew their first three games, including a classical and another rapid game on Wednesday to bag the $75,000 (P4.2 million) champion’s purse plus $15,000 for topping the winners’ bracket.

So settled for yet another runner-up finish after placing second to Hikaru Nakamura, an absentee this year, last year.

If it’s any consolation, So pocketed $50,000 (P2.8 million), a significant amount considering he came from the losers’ bracket after being stunned by Ray Robson in the winners’ semifinals.

It was a brilliant showing for Aronian, who didn’t drop a single game in the double-elimination event.

So, who earlier praised the eventual champion for playing “inspiring chess,” missed out on a mating threat by Aronian and is bound to lose his queen for a rook when he resigned. – Rappler.com