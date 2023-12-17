Wesley So bags over P5 million despite loss to Magnus Carlsen in CCT Finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEXT MOVE. Wesley So in action in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour Finals.

Wesley So settles for a runner-up finish in the Champions Chess Tour Finals as he bows to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in two sets

MANILA, Philippines World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen repeated over Wesley So in the second set, 2.5-1.5, on Saturday, December 16 (Sunday, December 17, Manila time) to extend his reign in the Champions Chess Tour Finals at the 1 Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

Carlsen, who beat the Bacoor, Cavite-born So in the first set also by 2.5-1.5 on Friday, clinched the $200,000 (over P11.1 million) top purse and remained king of the event launched in 2020.

If any consolation, So – ranked world No. 6 – bagged the $100,000 (over P5.5 million) runner-up prize for his biggest tournament earning this year.

In addition, Carlsen and So pocketed $1,000 for each match they won.

The result mirrored last year’s 1-2 finish by Carlsen and So, who only took part in the Finals of the CCT circuit then.

Pouncing on the ill-advised decision of So to open again with b3, Carlsen won Game 1 with black in the second set.

So “luckily” salvaged victory with black in the roller-coaster and chaotic Game 2, then held Carlsen to a solid draw in the Nimzo-Indian Game 3.

In Game 4, however, Carlsen precisely broke down So’s defenses to prevent a third set and assert his superiority over the seven other participants of the concluding event of the $2 million (over P111.7 million) 2023 CCT circuit.

So, the three-time United States champion who bested Carlsen in the fifth round of the round-robin stage, surpassed his modest goal of finishing in the top six of the rapid event. – Rappler.com