Denice Zamboanga looks to become first Filipina MMA world champion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIDE. Denice Zamboanga hopes to make the country proud again in her next bout.

As Denice Zamboanga bids to make history, the standout Filipina mixed martial arts fighter challenges good friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex

MANILA, Philippines –Second-ranked ONE atomweight contender Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga looks to cement herself in the history books of Philippine mixed martial arts when she enters the biggest match of her career this coming March.

Zamboanga challenges good friend and former training partner Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside Lusail Sports Arena in Doha.

Not only is “The Menace” looking to snag her first world title – something that she’s been chasing for four years now – she also looks to establish herself as the first Filipina MMA world champion.

There have been a lot of great Pinay fighters in the past, but none have come closer to making that dream a reality than Zamboanga, who aims to spoil her old pal Stamp’s first world title defense.

“If I get this, I’m gonna be the first Filipina world champion, but it’s not adding pressure to me,” she said.

“I just go with the flow, do what I have to do, work on what I have to work on, and use it as motivation to give honor to the country.”

It’s going to be a big night for Philippine MMA on the card, as two Filipinos will be challenging for world titles at ONE’s Qatar groundbreaking debut.

Aside from Zamboanga, former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio looks to reclaim his throne when he rematches current divisional king Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks.

They might be from different teams, but Zamboanga is certainly looking forward to a double-Filipino celebration on that night.

“I’m excited, imagine if Joshua and I both win and take home the belts to the Philippines. I’m so excited about that,” she said. – Rappler.com

