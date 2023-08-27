Raul Neto to miss rest of FIBA World Cup after knee injury in Brazil rout

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNFORTUNATE. Brazil's Raul Neto sustains a knee injury during their first game against Iran in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Former NBA player and Brazil guard Raul Neto sustains a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during their 41-point demolition of Iran in the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Brazil coasted to a breezy opening win in the FIBA World Cup, but at a cost.

The Cariocas will miss Raul Neto for the rest of the tournament as the former NBA player suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during their 100-59 victory over Iran on Saturday, August 26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Neto suffered the injury with under eight minutes left in the third quarter as he slipped on his own while going for a drive.

Confederacao Brasileira de Basketball (CBB) announced the development on Sunday.

“The athlete was immobilized, he is now at the hotel with the delegation and under the care of the medical department,” the CBB wrote on Twitter.

“With the diagnosis, he is out of the rest of the World Cup, and at this moment, the CBB deals with logistical issues.”

A former player for the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers, Neto started for Brazil and shone on both ends with 8 points, 5 steals, and 4 assists.

His exit deals the Brazilians a big blow as they face defending champion Spain next in Group G on Monday, August 27.

Also bunched with Ivory Coast, Brazil is expected to reach the second round. – Rappler.com