SCHEDULE: 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STAR POWER. Former NBA star Dwight Howard in a practice session with Strong Group.

Check out the schedule for the highly anticipated 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship, where the Philippines is represented by Strong Group Athletics and superstar import Dwight Howard

MANILA, Philippines – After weeks of high anticipation, former NBA champion and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard is finally suiting up for the Philippines as part of Strong Group Athletics in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship tipping off on Friday, January 19.

Arguably the most decorated import in Philippine basketball history, the 38-year-old center is joined by fellow former NBA players Andray Blatche, who once suited up as Gilas Pilipinas’ former naturalized player, and defensive ace Andre Roberson, who played seven seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Making up the local Filipino cast of Strong Group is another collection of stars, including reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, MPBL MVP Justine Baltazar, and UAAP champion JD Cagulangan.

Import McKenzie Moore rounds out the roster alongside locals Francis Escandor, Allen Liwag, Justine Sanchez, and Tony Ynot.

Here is the elimination round schedule for the one-week pocket tournament:

– Rappler.com