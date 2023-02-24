Melo in Manila: NBA great Carmelo Anthony named FIBA World Cup ambassador

NBA star Carmelo Anthony becomes the third Global Ambassador of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining legends Pau Gasol and Luis Scola

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a reason for the recent Melo sightings in Manila.

FIBA and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) jointly introduced on Friday, February 24, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony as its third Global Ambassador for the upcoming Basketball World Cup.

A member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Anthony will join Spanish star Pau Gasol, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalist; and Argentine legend Luis Scola as the faces of the tournament.

“I’ve proudly represented the USA on the world’s largest stages, and the World Cup is the toughest competition in international basketball,” said Anthony.

“It’s all about striking a perfect balance of personnel, talent and having that great chemistry. I’m looking forward to supporting all the players at the World Cup this year and celebrating the sport on a global scale.”

The selection of the five-time All-NBA team member was unveiled in a ceremony held at the historic Araneta Coliseum in a surprise affair, with his identity strictly kept secret prior to the announcement.

The Philippines, along with Japan and Indonesia, will serve as hosts of the 2023 FIBA World Cup from August 25 to September 10.

Aside from his big league career that saw him net more than 28,200 career points, Anthony is the most prolific scorer in Team USA Basketball history.

He has played for the United States’ senior men’s basketball team in four Olympic Games and several FIBA World Championships.

By the time he won his third Olympic gold medal in the 2016 Rio Games, Anthony became the most decorated Team USA player, the career leader in gold medals won, scoring, rebounding, and games played.

Drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in the legendary 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony also played for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers.

He last suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, having played with close friend LeBron James, the top pick of that 2003 draft. – Rappler.com