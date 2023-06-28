‘Wear your puso’: FIBA drums up World Cup support

Rock these FIBA World Cup merch as the Philippines hosts the global basketball showcase for the first time in over four decades

MANILA, Philippines – With the World Cup just two months away, FIBA drums up support for the global basketball showcase with a “wear your puso (heart)” call to Filipino fans.

The Philippines, which will serve as host along with Japan and Indonesia, encourages fans to don the World Cup colors right from the lead-up all the way to the hoop action starting August 25.

All official FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 merchandise, featuring designs that represent the pride of the hosting nations, can now be purchased online at www.store-philippines.worldcup.basketball and in pop-up and flagship stores nationwide.

“All of the designs were intricately created to celebrate national pride and the passion of the fans while maintaining high quality that will stand the test of time,” said PLDT/Smart head of sports Jude Turcuato.

The merchandise includes apparel, headwear, fan items, souvenirs, accessories, stationery, bags, luggage, and more.

“We wanted to make this event special by creating a collection of merchandise that suits everyone,” said Turcuato.

David Crocker, the executive director of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, said they’re thrilled of the launch “after a year of extensive work.”

Fan shops will also be set up in the World Cup venues, including the Philippine Arena, the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and the Mall of Asia Arena.

“During the draw, the fans’ passion was incredible, and we can already sense their immense enthusiasm for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” said Crocker.

“We are confident that we can meet the demand for official licensed products and merchandise, further fueling the excitement among basketball fans here in the Philippines.”

Hosting the World Cup for the first time since 1978, the Philippines kicks off its campaign agains Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 25, before facing other Group A foes Italy and Angola. – Rappler.com