Familiar foes: Gilas Pilipinas grouped with Italy, Angola anew in FIBA World Cup

Gilas Pilipinas gets another crack at Europe's Italy and Africa's Angola after losing to both teams in the previous FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Familiar faces await Gilas Pilipinas in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines got bunched with Europe’s Italy, the Americas’ Dominican Republic, and Africa’s Angola in Group A following the World Cup draw at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 29.

Enjoying home court advantage, Gilas Pilipinas gets another crack at Italy and Angola, its group stage foes in the previous World Cup in China four years ago.

The Philippines, meanwhile, faced Dominican Republic in the 2020 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Losing all three encounters, the Filipinos are out for redemption as they seek to protect their own turf and advance to the second round.

There is nowhere to go but up for the Philippines after its horrendous World Cup campaign in China where it finished dead last out of the 32 teams.

Gilas Pilipinas crashed out of contention after going winless in its group, losing to Italy by 46 points, getting destroyed by Serbia by 59 points, and bowing to Angola by 3 points in overtime.

Its woes continued in the classification stage, where the Philippines absorbed a 19-point beating to Tunisia and a 20-point rout at the hands of Iran as wrapped out its campaign without a single win.

Gilas Pilipinas will play its first game at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, marking its first World Cup game at home in 45 years, before it plays the rest of the group stage at the Araneta Coliseum.

Araneta Coliseum will host Groups A and Group B, while the Mall of Asia Arena will serve as the venue for Groups C and D.

Groups E and F will duke it out at the Okinawa Arena in Japan and Groups G and H will see action at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Here are the World Cup groupings:

– Rappler.com