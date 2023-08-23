Rappler Talk Sports: Erik Spoelstra on Filipino roots, USA Basketball, and Dwyane Wade

In town as part of a hungry Team USA crew seeking to reclaim lost glory in the FIBA World Cup, assistant coach Erik Spoelstra joins us on Rappler Talk Sports

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American NBA champion mentor Erik Spoelstra is in town as an assistant coach for a hungry Team USA crew seeking to reclaim lost glory in the FIBA World Cup.

Spoelstra joins Rappler Talk host Naveen Ganglani for a quick discussion on how he feels being back in the Philippines, how his Filipino roots influence the way he coaches, how he is enjoying being around the talented and promising young Team USA roster, the rise of All-Star Anthony Edwards, and how Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade might soon come to the country.

