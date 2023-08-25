Italy coach wary of heavy traffic as FIBA World Cup tips off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco jokingly begs Filipinos to stay at home to avoid heavy traffic as the Azzurri begin their FIBA World Cup campaign against Angola

BULACAN, Philippines – Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco pretty much likes everything he has experienced so far in the country, except one thing.

Pozzecco jokingly begged Filipinos to stay at home to avoid heavy traffic as the Azzurri begin their FIBA World Cup campaign against Angola at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25.

“I want to thank the people from the Philippines, they are so lovely. They love basketball, of course, and we feel that,” said Pozzecco a day prior.

“They treat us so good, but please, from today, try to stay home, don’t go out with car so we will not have too much traffic.”

Set to play the rest of its Group A games at the Araneta Coliseum, Italy – which is billeted in Taguig City along with other teams – will first have to make the long trip to Bulacan to feature in the opening game of the World Cup.

Although President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended public school classes and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan for Friday, traffic remains a concern as people flock to the provinces to take advantage of the four-day weekend.

Monday, August 28, is National Heroes Day.

“If you need to go out, go out just for work, don’t go out just for fun, please,” Pozzecco quipped.

Ranked No. 10 in the world, the Azzurri are favored to top Group A, which also includes Gilas Pilipinas and Dominican Republic.

Italy battles Angola at 4 pm before the Philippines and Dominican Republic duke it out at 8 pm. – Rappler.com