Vucevic-led Montenegro hammers Clarkson, Gilas in 2nd tune-up

FALL SHORT. Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas run out of steam against Lebanon.

Montenegro dominates Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas in the latter's second FIBA World Cup tune-up as Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic shows a preview of his elite inside prowess

MANILA, Philippines – Montenegro displayed might worthy of a world No. 18 FIBA team, routing Gilas Pilipinas, 102-87, in the latter’s second World Cup tune-up game at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, August 20.

Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic gave a glimpse of his elite prowess in the blowout, leading the way with 11 of his 18 points in the breakaway third quarter, where the Black Mountains turned a 44-42 halftime edge to a 64-51 separation off a pivotal 20-9 run.

Jordan Clarkson led the losing cause with 27 points, 18 coming in Gilas’ promising first half, but also committed 8 turnovers that overshadowed his 5 assists in a 29-minute run over just three quarters.

The Filipinos only got as near as 11, 65-76, near the start of the fourth quarter, before Montenegro peaked with a 20-point gap, 90-70, with 6:14 to play off a Bojan Dubljevic three.

Not even June Mar Fajardo’s scoring surge in the last few minutes deterred the Montenegrins’ resolve as Aleksa Ilic slammed the comeback door shut with a punctuation dunk in the final minute for the 19-point lead, 102-83.

Fajardo, a six-time PBA MVP, backstopped Clarkson with 19 points, 11 coming in the final 5:54 of regulation.

Dwight Ramos added 11 of his 13 points in the first half to go with 3 steals and 2 rebounds, while reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson continued to show great progress in his hand injury rehab with 8 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from the bench.

Conversely, Kai Sotto disappeared with a scoreless outing in 15 minutes off the bench following a 10-point performance last Friday, August 18, against Ivory Coast.

Gilas will look to wrap up its tune-up schedule on a high note with a win over Mexico in the same closed-door venue on Monday, August 21, 8 pm. – Rappler.com