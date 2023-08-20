Vucevic-led Montenegro hammers Clarkson, Gilas in 2nd tune-up

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Montenegro displayed might worthy of a world No. 18 FIBA team, routing Gilas Pilipinas, 102-87, in the latter’s second World Cup tune-up game at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday, August 20.
Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic gave a glimpse of his elite prowess in the blowout, leading the way with 11 of his 18 points in the breakaway third quarter, where the Black Mountains turned a 44-42 halftime edge to a 64-51 separation off a pivotal 20-9 run.
Jordan Clarkson led the losing cause with 27 points, 18 coming in Gilas’ promising first half, but also committed 8 turnovers that overshadowed his 5 assists in a 29-minute run over just three quarters.
The Filipinos only got as near as 11, 65-76, near the start of the fourth quarter, before Montenegro peaked with a 20-point gap, 90-70, with 6:14 to play off a Bojan Dubljevic three.
Not even June Mar Fajardo’s scoring surge in the last few minutes deterred the Montenegrins’ resolve as Aleksa Ilic slammed the comeback door shut with a punctuation dunk in the final minute for the 19-point lead, 102-83.
Fajardo, a six-time PBA MVP, backstopped Clarkson with 19 points, 11 coming in the final 5:54 of regulation.
Dwight Ramos added 11 of his 13 points in the first half to go with 3 steals and 2 rebounds, while reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson continued to show great progress in his hand injury rehab with 8 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from the bench.
Conversely, Kai Sotto disappeared with a scoreless outing in 15 minutes off the bench following a 10-point performance last Friday, August 18, against Ivory Coast.
Gilas will look to wrap up its tune-up schedule on a high note with a win over Mexico in the same closed-door venue on Monday, August 21, 8 pm. – Rappler.com
