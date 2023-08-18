Scottie, Kai solid in comeback game as Gilas Pilipinas drubs Ivory Coast in tune-up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jordan Clarkson sets the tone as locals Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto, June Mar Fajardo, and AJ Edu propel Gilas Pilipinas to a 23-point win over Ivory Coast ahead of the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson caught fire early and the rest followed suit as Gilas Pilipinas thrashed Ivory Coast, 85-62, in their tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, August 18.

Clarkson scattered 9 of his 13 points in the first five minutes to set the tone for the Filipinos, who cruised to the 23-point rout behind five scorers in twin digits.

June Mar Fajardo also finished with 13 points as he powered the hosts’ second-half breakaway, scoring 6 straight points at the start of the third quarter to give the Philippines its first double-digit lead at 48-38.

The Ivorians pulled within striking distance at the end of the period, 53-60, but the Filipinos outscored them 25-9 in the final salvo en route to the convincing win.

AJ Edu also shone in the victory with 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson and Kai Sotto eased concerns of rust after being sidelined by injuries in past weeks as they both scored in double figures.

Back in action after sitting out for a month with a hand fracture, Thompson delivered all-around numbers of 11 points on a crisp 4-of-5 shooting to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Sotto – who endured back issues – also proved to be a model of efficiency by going 5-of-6 from the field for 10 points on top of 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Dwight Ramos posted 7 points and Japeth Aguilar added 6 points and 5 rebounds.

Thirteen out of the 16 pool players saw action in the friendly, with Thirdy Ravena, Calvin Oftana, and Ray Parks sitting out.

Benched through the first three quarters, fan favorite Rhenz Abando played all 10 minutes in the fourth period and tallied 5 points and 2 steals.

Maxence Dadiet and Bazoumana Kone both fired 12 points to lead Ivory Coast, which will play in Jakarta, Indonesia as part of Group G together with defending champion Spain, Brazil, and Iran.

Gilas Pilipinas plays two more tune-up games before the World Cup tips off on August 25: against Montenegro on Sunday and against Mexico on Monday.

The Scores

Philippines 85 – Clarkson 13, Fajardo 13, Edu 12, Thompson 11, Sotto 10, Ramos 7, Aguilar 6, Abando 5, Pogoy 4, Perez 3, Ravena 1, Malonzo 0, Newsome 0.

Ivory Coast 62 – Dadiet 12, Kone 12, Sidibe 8, Tape 6, V. Fofana 5, Zouzoua 5, Dally 3, Diabate 3, Bah 2, Moulare 2, Abouo 2, Traore 2, M. Fofana 0.

Quarters: 27-24, 42-38, 60-53, 85-62.

– Rappler.com