LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – August 30 games

USA takes on feisty Jordan in a no-frills 2023 FIBA World Cup prelim exhibition at the Mall of Asia Arena before the second round kicks off

MANILA, Philippines – The dust has settled for many sections of the 2023 FIBA World Cup group phase, with most teams already preparing for the second round or eyeing salvageable assignments in the classification phase like hosts Gilas Pilipinas and Japan.

The preliminaries, however, are still expected to end with a bang as USA Basketball still has one more no-bearing game on the docket for fans to simply enjoy.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

USA vs Jordan

The Mall of Asia Arena will open its doors to a blockbuster affair at 4:40 pm as USA Basketball takes on Jordan in a no-frills fight for pride.

Fans will likely get to see bigger cuts of action for the American bench still loaded with young stars like Josh Hart, Cam Johnson, and Walker Kessler, while Jordan defaults on another Kobe Bryant-esque carry job from its own “Mamba,” World Cup No. 2 scorer Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Greece vs New Zealand

Conversely to the USA-Jordan match, the 8:40 pm MOA main event will have all the stakes in play as Greece takes on New Zealand for the final Group C second-round berth.

Giorgios Papagiannis, Kostas Papanikolaou, and Thomas Walkup are expected to lead a Greek balanced attack similar to the way the Kiwis do it, with the likes of Izaya Le’afa and Finn Delaney pacing the gritty charge.

SMART ARANETA COLISEUM

South Sudan vs Serbia

One of the World Cup’s most lopsided matches on paper may just offer the most surprises at 4 pm as world No. 6 Serbia takes on No. 62 South Sudan.

Unreflective of its world rank, the Carlik Jones-led South Sudanese bring the pain to any foe in the way of its World Cup debut stint, which may very well spell unexpected trouble for Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, and the rest of the battle-tested Serbians still looking to formally clinch entry to the next round.

China vs Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico seeks a simple entry to the second round at 8 pm against struggling China, a team in turn feverishly calculating the massive score margin needed to even stave off elimination.

For the Puerto Ricans, a win is all that’s needed by the Tremont Waters-led crew to formally boot a once-promising Chinese squad bannered by naturalized NBA player Kyle Anderson.

