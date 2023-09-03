LIVE UPDATES: FIBA World Cup 2023 – September 3 games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The last day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup second round comes down to a handful of crucial do-or-die matches, with the Araneta Coliseum featuring two of them ahead of the MOA Arena-exclusive final phase

MANILA, Philippines – Win or go home.

Far away from complicated tiebreakers and scenarios that flooded the last few days of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the final second-round game day – highlighted by the last two games at the fabled Araneta Coliseum – comes down to teams needing pure, simple wins to advance.

ARANETA COLISEUM

Italy vs Puerto Rico

Thanks to their last wins that came in similar, razor-thin fashion, both Italy and Puerto Rico are now on the cusp of the final phase, and will now determine who gets that coveted spot in a 4 pm showdown.

Super scorers Simone Fontecchio for Italy and Tremont Waters for Puerto Rico are once again expected to pace the game’s flow, with the first one falling into a slump likely spelling doom for his own squad.

Dominican Republic vs Serbia

Both aching from their first setbacks in an otherwise stellar World Cup run, mighty Serbia and Dominican Republic are now set to vent their frustrations on each other in a blockbuster 8 pm main event.

Serbian NBA player Bogdan Bogdanovic will aim to bounce back from a horrific 1-of-13 three-point shooting night against Italy. Dominicana’s 2023 World Cup top scorer Karl-Anthony Towns, meanwhile, will try to build momentum from his 39-point explosion on the Puerto Ricans that ultimately still fell short.

MALL OF ASIA ARENA

Greece vs Montenegro

Both eliminated from final phase contention, powerhouses Greece and Montenegro will now just slug it out for bragging rights and national pride at 4:45 pm.

Giorgios Papagiannis and Thomas Walkup will be tasked anew to pace the Greek forces, while NBA center Nikola Vucevic will be counted on one last time to lead the underrated Montenegrin charge.

USA vs Lithuania

USA and Lithuania, two of the world’s best basketball programs, gauge their strength for the upcoming final phase in a no-bearing blockbuster showdown at 8:40 pm.

The stars will definitely still be out even in likely limited time for both teams, with the Americans flaunting the athleticism of NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards against the brute strength of Lithuanian enforcer Jonas Valanciunas.

Please refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com