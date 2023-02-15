Pinoy striker Fritz Biagtan set for ONE debut at Friday Fights 5

STILL FIGHTING. Fritz Biagtan aims to bring his winning ways to ONE Championship.

Fritz Biagtan takes on a new challenge as he looks to join fiancée Denice Zamboanga and good friend Drex Zamboanga among ONE’s most promising young stars

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fighter Fritz Biagtan will represent the country inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 5 on Friday, February 17, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biagtan is scheduled to take on Adamkhonov Nurmuhammad in a three-round flyweight MMA bout, as he looks to join fiancée Denice Zamboanga and good friend Drex Zamboanga among ONE’s most promising young stars.

Known for his striking, the 27-year-old Biagtan has represented the Philippines in several muay thai competitions while staying active in Thailand’s muay thai scene.

But while he’s been competing in muay thai over the last couple of years, Biagtan is no stranger to MMA. He’s been with the Zambaongas through their time at Fairtex, Marrok Force, and now T-Rex MMA in Quezon City.

Biagtan has been Drex’s training partner and oftentimes steps up to be Denice’s coach when her brother is unavailable.

Now he gets a chance to show his mettle against the Uzbek, who’s looking to make a splash in his ONE debut with a solid showing against the Pinoy.

Biagtan and Nurmuhammad will be joining another loaded card in Thailand’s historic arena when Kongklai Annymuaythai and Superball Tded99 battle in a catchweight muay thai main event.

In the co-main event, Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn meets Songchana Tor Brucelee in another muay thai catchweight bout. – Rappler.com

The 12-fight event will be available for free on ONE Championship’s Youtube Channel, watch.onefc.com, and ONE Championship Philippines Facebook page this Friday, 8:30 pm local time.

