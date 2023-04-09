Filipinas demolish Tajikistan for 2nd straight victory in Olympic qualifiers

The Filipinas continue their dominance in the first round of the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a thrashing of Tajikistan

MANILA, Philippines – In just 45 minutes, the Philippine women’s football team wrapped up its second consecutive win in the first round of the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament as it demolished host Tajikistan, 8-0, on Saturday, April 8, at the Hisor Central Stadium.

The latest triumph saw the Filipinas go on top of Group E with 6 points and a massive +11 goal difference.

Hong Kong, which is also undefeated after two matches, stayed at second place with 6 points and a +5 goal difference.

Following a second consecutive defeat, Tajikistan is now out of contention alongside winless Pakistan, which lost to Hong Kong earlier in the day.

Sofia Harrison opened the goal fest at the 26th minute by smashing in a left-footed shot from close range.

Shortly after the restart, Philippines team captain Tahnai Annis took advantage of an open net as Tajikistan goalkeeper and team captain Saidova Saiyora had a midair collision with Quinley Quezada inside the box.

Saiyora and Quezada both went for the cross from the right wing, but both players missed it and the loose ball fell to Annis, who immediately volleyed it to double the Philippines’ lead at the 28th minute.

At the 31st minute, Carleigh Frilles, the player who assisted Harrison for the first goal, scored her own as she finished Meryll Serrano’s assist by slotting the ball at the bottom left corner with a right-footed shot to triple the Filipinas’ advantage.

Quezada, who celebrated her birthday on April 7, scored a header at the 35th minute after Annis chased down a loose ball and lobbed it inside the penalty box for the 26-year-old forward to guide the ball into the net.

Serrano quickly followed up Quezada’s goal with her own header at the 38th minute as she accurately directed Sara Eggesvik’s cross to the top right corner of the goal.

Maya Alcantara put the Philippines 6-0 up three minutes into added time in the first half with a right-footed volley from a corner kick after Quezada’s initial attempt just went across the goal.

Despite grabbing an enormous 6-0 lead after the opening half, the Filipinas continued to push for more goals in the second half and it was substitute Chandler McDaniel who delivered the finishing touches in the scoreline.

McDaniel, who recently returned from an ACL injury, earned a brace despite only coming in as a halftime substitute.

An error from Tajikistan’s Khudododova Charoskhon and Khuseinova Benazir down the right wing allowed Frilles to intercept the ball and set up McDaniel with an easy tap in at the 60th minute.

McDaniel then completed her brace at the 89th minute after she chased down Jacklyn Sawicki’s brilliant lobbed through ball and looped the ball over Gulova Munisa, Tajikistan’s substitute goalie.

In order to keep his players fresh, Philippines head coach Alen Stajcic made three changes in his starting lineup against Tajikistan as Hali Long, Eva Madarang, and Sarina Bolden all made way for Reina Bonta, Serrano, and Eggesvik.

At halftime, Stajcic again shuffled his lineup as he inserted McDaniel, Sawicki, Madarang, and Malea Cesar to give Quezada, Serrano, Harrison, and Alicia Barker a breather going into the crucial final match day.

The Philippines hopes to clinch a spot in the next round of the Asian qualifiers when it battles Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 11, at the same venue. – Rappler.com