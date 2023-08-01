Alen Stajcic parts ways with Filipinas after FIFA World Cup, explores ‘other options’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine football team closes a historic chapter after the FIFA Women's World Cup as head coach Alen Stajcic does not renew his contract

MANILA, Philippines – A pivotal chapter in Philippine women’s football ends for good following a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup journey.

Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic and deputy Nahuel Arrate left the rising program on Tuesday, August 1, following the expiration of their contracts, per the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

“They will not be renewed as both coaches have asked to explore other options,” the federation said in a statement.

“I would first and foremost like to express my gratitude to [team manager] Sir Jeff [Cheng] for giving us the opportunity and entrusting us with the keys to the National Team,” Stajcic said.

“Throughout nearly 20 months, we went on a journey together as a team, from [being] outsiders in Southeast Asia to winning a match at a World Cup,” continued the 49-year-old Australian mentor.

Throughout Stajcic’s prolific tenure dating back to October 2021, the Filipinas underwent multiple high points, some of which Stajcic highlighted himself in the statement.

These include reaching the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup, winning the program’s first ever Southeast Asian (SEA) Games medal, and tallying multiple record highs in the FIFA world rankings.

In what would turn out to be a fitting send-off, Stajcic then helped steer the team to a stunning 1-0 win over New Zealand in the Filipinas’ first ever World Cup berth.

Stajcic said their historic stint in the sport’s biggest stage “brought much deserved attention” to the Philippine women’s football team.

“Beating New Zealand on home soil and scoring our first World Cup goal and getting our first win was the things that dreams are made of,” he said.

“And despite the scoreline, the last match against Norway, where 34,000 patrons attended, with 30,000 singing for the Filipinas, brought shivers down our spine.

“It showed that football does belong in the Philippines, and that legacy is something we are all proud of.”

Stajcic also bid his wards goodbye, appreciating their passion and discipline.

“To the players, I can only say, you were courageous, passionate, disciplined and loyal to the team, the flag and the country,” he said.

“Your sacrifices should be long remembered by all Philippine sports fans. To give hope and inspiration is the greatest of all achievements.”

The national team now moves on in search of a new head coach as the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China fast approach. – Rappler.com