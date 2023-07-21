Stajcic proud of Filipinas’ World Cup debut: ‘We had our moments’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘To come to this level and play against players from Europe, against a team like that is miraculous,’ says Philippine football coach Alen Stajcic, noting the Filipinas proved to be competitive in their World Cup debut

DUNEDIN, New Zealand – Coach Alen Stajcic said he’s glad the Filipinas didn’t play as jittery as expected in their FIFA World Cup debut even as they bowed to Switzerland, 2-0, in Group A action on Friday, July 21 here in New Zealand.

“[The players] showed courage and competitiveness throughout against our rivals who had several players playing for professional clubs,” said Stajcic. “We had our moments.”

The Filipinas – who made history as they became the first team from their country, male or female, to appear in the global football tournament – had their early chances before Switzerland sealed it with Ramona Bachmann’s first-half penalty and a close-range effort from Seraina Piubel.

“If it’s a VAR decision – from my understanding – it’s supposed to be a clear and obvious error,” Stajcic said of the penalty. “I didn’t see the replay.

“There’s no doubt they are the better team, and they should be. I was really proud of the spirit that our team showed. I think we showed that we can be competitive.”

“To come to this level and play against players from Europe, against a team like that is miraculous,” said Stajcic.

The Swiss were awarded a penalty by VAR after midfielder Coumba Sow was caught by a stray boot from Jessika Cowart in the box late in the first half, with forward Bachmann coolly slotting the ball past Philippine goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

“But it has to be admitted that the Swiss were dominant during the last 10-minute period and when you work that hard, you create your own luck,” said Stajcic.

The Filipinas were denied an early opener when midfielder Katrina Guillou’s strike was ruled offside by Togo referee Vincentia Abedome, to the dismay of the small but lively Filipino gallery.

Stajcic said had the goal been counted, it would have “changed the tenor of the game.”

“[It] would put the pressure on them not us,” said Stajcic.

Switzerland dominated the second half and deservedly doubled their lead through midfielder Piubel, who smashed home in the 64th minute after McDaniel denied Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Sow.

“I wasn’t that nervous, but I knew it was an important moment,” Bachmann told reporters.

“I knew that it would be important for our team to get to halftime with a 1-0 so I was really focused and I obviously tried to score, but I feel quite confident in shooting penalties. So I was really calm.”

There were plenty of empty seats in the 30,000-capacity stadium on Friday, despite FIFA giving away 20,000 free tickets for games in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Dunedin amid concerns about the slow pace of sales in New Zealand.

Switzerland top Group A on goal difference ahead of co-host New Zealand, who upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday. – with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com