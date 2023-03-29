LOOK: Azkals unveil ‘tattoos’ kit in historical tribute 

HISTORY AND STYLE. The Azkals release their new uniform.

The Philippine men’s football team sports a new kit, hoping to give ‘tattoos the respect and prestige they deserve’

MANILA, Philippines – The Azkals unveiled its official away kit design, paying tribute to a colonial-era human trafficking victim known for his body tattoos.

“We are reclaiming our ancestors’ honor by giving Filipino, as well as Southeast Asian, tattoos the respect and prestige they deserve with this gesture,” the team said in its Facebook post on Tuesday, March 28.

“Now, we wear it not as kidnapped slaves nor servants of colonial masters, but as proud people of a free nation ready to face all challenges, be it inside or outside the pitch,” it added.

The Azkals’ new kit, made in partnership with sports apparel distributor JerseyBird, comes in red and yellow, and the warmup jacket in black, serve as a nod to Prince Giolo, the Mindanawon also known as the “Painted Prince.”

According to the British Museum, Giolo was a richly tattooed man who was kidnapped by the explorer William Dampier circa 1690, where he was exhibited publicly and privately.

It was detailed in the Azkals’ post that Giolo was treated as a curiosity in Europe, being displayed “like a zoo animal” in an inn.

He died of smallpox in 1691, with his skin “hung like a piece of paper” afterwards.

Aside from sporting new uniforms, the Azkals also just had another coaching change, signing Qatar-based Barae Jrondi to a multi-year contract, replacing Josep Ferré who was only months into mentoring the national team.

Jrondi joined the squad in its West Asia training camp, where they lost to Kuwait, 2-0, and against Jordan, 4-0. – Rappler.com