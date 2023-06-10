Fil-Aussie Angie Beard banners Filipinas’ pool ahead of historic FIFA World Cup

The Philippine women's football team, recently promoted to an all-time high world No. 46, gets another welcome boost with Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard on board the pool for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in late July

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team released its provisional 29-woman pool on Saturday, June 10, about six weeks before its historic FIFA World Cup bid kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

Leading the charge in the squad set to be cut to a final 23 are captain Tahnai Annis, top scorers Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden, and highly touted Fil-Aussie defender Angie Beard, who is set for her Filipinas debut.

The 25-year-old Beard, who has represented Australia since the under-17 level, comes as another welcome boost for a Philippine team recently promoted by FIFA to an all-time high No. 46 world rank ahead of its historic Women’s World Cup campaign.

Here are the players and coaches list, as set by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF):

With its full pool finally set, the Filipinas are set to fly out soon for a monthlong training camp at the Western Sydney Wanderers Complex.

“We wish the players and staff the best for their final preparatory camp for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “We appreciate all their hard work and sacrifice for the country. They have our full support.”

The PFF is confident that the Filipinas’ prepared camps will be a big help as they take on the world’s best starting July 21, first against Switzerland.

“Nothing beats having experienced playing against quality opponents, and I think the Filipinas have done that over the past few months,” said PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes. “It will certainly help them in the Women’s World Cup.”

Following their showdown with the Swiss in New Zealand, the Filipinas next face the Kiwi home team in Wellington on July 25 before traveling to Auckland to face Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage. – Rappler.com