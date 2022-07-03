‘More motivation’: PH women’s football aims to maximize home edge

The Philippine women’s football players hope the home-field advantage works in their favor as the Filipinas kick off their campaign against powerhouse Australia

MANILA, Philippines – After seeing action in 10 AFF Women’s Championships, the Philippine women’s football team will finally get to play on home soil in the 12th edition of the tournament.

“I think it will just mean that much more to get to play in front of all of our friends, family, and supporters since we’ve been playing kind of all over now and haven’t really got to have that home-field advantage, home-field crowd,” said Tahnai Annis, one of the team’s veteran players.

The Philippines kicks off its campaign in the 11-nation tournament versus powerhouse Australia on Monday, July 4, at 7 pm at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

Traditional rivals Singapore and Malaysia get the regional action going at 4 pm also in Manila, while four-time champion Thailand tackles Indonesia at 4 pm at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna to round out Group A action.

“I think all the support that we will have will really help us through this long tournament so I know everyone is really excited and really honored to be able to play in the Philippines,” said the 33-year-old midfielder Annis.

“I know when we first found out the tournaments we were going to, this one was one that I particularly had circled on,” said 27-year-old defender Dominique Randle, who’s also playing on home soil for the first time.

“Hopefully, we channel that energy that we have from the fans and from our families and we can show our heart through the way that we play.”

After the Australia clash, the Philippines will play every other day, with matches against Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand lined up.

Playing in Group B are 2019 champion Vietnam, 2019 third-placer Myanmar, Laos, Timor Leste, and Cambodia.

Quinley Quezada, who has played competitive football in the Philippines when the country hosted the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, hopes to tap into the hometown inspiration anew.

“Just having that environment with all our supporters there, it was really meaningful to all of us,” said the 25-year-old forward.

“So coming back to that environment, it just gives us more motivation to go after our goals and do what we want to do.” – Rappler.com