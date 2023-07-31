Filipinas far from done after ‘magical’ World Cup run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRATEFUL. The Philippine women's football players thank their fans at the stadium after exiting the World Cup.

As the Philippine women’s football team gets ready for more tournaments this year, the Filipinas also hope to inspire a new generation of football talents after their historic World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines – There are plenty of things to look forward to even as the Philippine women’s football team fell short of its bid to get past the group phase of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Filipinas said their “magical” debut in the sport’s biggest stage not only pushed them to keep going in their remaining tournaments this year, but also inspired them to keep promoting football even in a basketball-crazy nation.

“We’re definitely gonna try and get back here (World Cup) in the next four years, this isn’t the end of the Filipinas,” said Filipino-American goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

“We have a lot more in us and we’ve got a lot of tournaments going on for the rest of this year, so it’s not the end, we’re excited to keep going.”

The Filipinas highlighted their campaign with a 1-0 stunner over host New Zealand off a Sarina Bolden header – a historic feat as the Philippines became the first debutant country this year to score a goal and win a match.

“It’s been a good experience even though we didn’t make it through (to the knockout rounds),” said Sara Eggesvik, the player who assisted Bolden’s winner.

Katrina Guillou, the Filipino-French forward, similarly felt upbeat even if the team exited with a landslide loss to Norway, 6-0, last Sunday.

“I know there have been other teams that have participated in the World Cup and it took them maybe over 15 years to win their first game, so for us to do it in our first time, it’s something magical,” said Guillou, whose mother hails from Quezon City.

“Looking as a whole, I think we’ve definitely shown that we can compete with all these top countries so I think it’s great.”

The Filipinas felt how their historic run gave Philippine football life once more, even drawing new fans who tuned in during watch parties nationwide.

“I hope that we can inspire children, boys and girls, in the Philippines to play football and hopefully it will grow,” said Eggesvik, the Filipino-Norwegian who traces her roots to Davao.

“What we wanted to do was grow our federation and grow our group, and we want more to come and join us,” Mc Daniel added.

“We want all the little boys and girls to know that this isn’t just a dream, it could be a reality and we want to grow as best as we can for the future.”

As the Filipinas move on to their next journey, they also hope to sustain the sport’s renewed spark.

“To see that type of impact we have, and hopefully [it carries] through the grassroots program,” said Guillou. “I think it’s something spectacular to see especially in the future.” – Rappler.com