PH football rises in FIFA rankings ahead of AFF Women’s Championship

RISING. The Philippine women's football team gears up for the AFF Women's Championship.

The Philippine women’s football team earns its best FIFA ranking just weeks before the Filipinas target another solid run in the AFF Women’s Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Following its historic run in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last January, the Philippine women’s football team received another well-deserved promotion in the latest FIFA rankings as the Filipinas rose one spot to become the 53rd-best ranked team in the world.

It’s the team’s highest ever position as the Philippines accumulated 1,455.22 points, a +16.32 differential from its previous ranking. The Filipina booters, though, are still ranked 11th in Asia.

World No. 10 Korea leads the way among the Asian teams with 1,940 points, while world No. 12 Australia and 13th-ranked Japan are just behind the Asian leaders with 1,912.74 and 1,910.67 points, respectively.

The Filipinas are currently out of the country for a training camp in Europe as they gear up for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 this July.

A total of 28 players were called up to participate in the training camp and play in the three friendly matches against Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina this June.

Olivia McDaniel, the penalty shoot-out hero in the quarterfinal stage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, headlines the goalkeepers list as she is joined by Inna Palacios and Kiara Fontanilla.

Forming the defense are Maya Alcantara, Ryley Bugay, Isabella Flanigan, Catherine Graversen, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Chantelle Maniti, Dominique Randle, and Tara Shelton.

Asian Cup 2022 captain Tahnai Annis leads the midfielders group composed of Anicka Castañeda, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Kaya Hawkinson, Jessica Miclat, Camille Rodriguez, and Jaclyn Sawicki.

Completing the squad are forwards Sarina Bolden, Alisha del Campo, Quinley Quezada, and Alyssa Jane Ube.

Sara Castañeda, Chandler McDaniel, Morgan Brown, and Keanne Alamo are the only Asian Cup 2022 players who missed the latest call-up.

The Philippines will play its first friendly match on Sunday, June 19, versus world No. 27 Republic of Ireland.

A couple of games against 63rd-ranked Bosnia and Herzegovina will follow on June 23 and 26 as the Filipinas look to wrap up their practice sessions and get fit for the AFF Women’s Championship, which the Philippines will host for the first time starting July 4.

The Filipina booters are bunched with Australia, Thailand (43), Malaysia (85), Indonesia (95), and Singapore (132) in Group A.

All of their group stage matches will be held at the Biñan Football Stadium. – Rappler.com