FIFA Women’s World Cup: Philippine team schedule, how to watch

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Debuting in the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Filipinas have their work cut out for them as the lowest-ranked team in their group

MANILA, Philippines – The stage is set for the Philippines as it debuts in the prestigious FIFA Women’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand for a month from July 20 to August 20.

Formidable foes await the Filipinas, who have their work cut out for them as the lowest-ranked team in Group A at No. 46 in the world.

Playing all its games in New Zealand, the Philippines faces a baptism of fire on the grandest stage for women’s football as it battles No. 20 Switzerland at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for its World Cup opener.

Up next is host and No. 26 New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington before the Filipinas wrap up the group stage against former champion and No. 12 Norway at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stage.

Filipinas’ World Cup schedule (Manila time)

Philippines vs Switzerland – 1 pm, Friday, July 21

Philippines vs New Zealand – 1:30 pm, Tuesday, July 25

Philippines vs Norway – 3 pm, Sunday, July 30

How to watch

Filipino fans can catch the games live as Cignal TV picked up the broadcast rights for the Filipinas’ World Cup matches.

One Sports will air the games on free television, while those on the go can watch the matches on the Pilipinas Live app. – Rappler.com