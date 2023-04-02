Gilas Pilipinas Women fail to sustain a scorching 4-0 start in the 2023 FIBA Asia 3x3 Cup knockout quarterfinal, eventually bowing to a much taller New Zealand side, 17-10

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Women 3×3 bowed out of the FIBA Asia 3×3 Cup 2023 after yielding to a much taller New Zealand side in the knockout quarterfinals, 17-10, at the Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square on Sunday, April 2.

The quartet of Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Clare Castro, and Khate Castillo were unable to stop the cast of Esra McGoldrick, Krystal Leger-Walker, Lauryn Rose Hippolite, and Sharne Pupuke-Robati.

Gilas Women was unable to sustain a hot 4-0 start led by Pontejos and Bernardino, with the Tall Ferns clapping back to bridge the gap to one, 4-3.

The Philippines remained in control of the contest as they left the competition discombobulated after the latter committed some fouls.

Bernardino gave the Filipinas its last lead at 7-5 after a fallaway jumper from the baseline, before surrendering a 6-0 run sparked by Leger-Walker’s deuce to give New Zealand the advantage the rest of the way, 11-7.

Pontejos’ twin shots from the charity stripe with 2:42 to go left a glimmer of hope for Gilas Women, 11-10, but the Tall Ferns closed the door by dropping a massive 6-0 blitz to seal the deal.

New Zealand, which used its height and heft advantage inside, was led by Pupuke-Robati’s 7 points and 13 boards, while Leger-Walker nailed two from the outside en route to 6 markers.

For coach Pat Aquino’s team, Pontejos paced the scoring attack with 6, while Bernardino contributed 3 more.

Gilas Women (1-1) qualified to the playoffs after emerging from Pool A with the second-best record out of three teams, namely China (2-0) and Iran (0-2).

The Philippine contingent’s exit comes two days after the men’s team went home early following a winless outing in pool play. – Rappler.com