Jamie Malonzo admits involvement in viral fight video

ATTACK. Jamie Malonzo in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo apologizes after he got caught on video being pummeled by an unidentified man in a restaurant

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas and Barangay Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo admitted being the man seen getting beaten up in a video that has made the rounds on social media.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday, February 26, said Malonzo apologized to the league and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) after he got caught on video being pummeled by an unidentified man in a restaurant.

“We talked and he said, it was a miscommunication and he did not do well. ‘[I] apologize to you, to the PBA, to the Ginebra fans, to Gilas, and SBP,'” said Marcial in a mix of Filipino and English.

The video surfaced after Malonzo sat out the Philippines’ 106-53 romp of visiting Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday, February 25, that allowed the Filipinos to sweep the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

In the video, Malonzo – who appeared disoriented – absorbed a barrage of punches from a shorter man before he got floored with a head shot.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone on Sunday said Malonzo missed action after falling ill following their away game in Hong Kong last Thursday, February 22.

Malonzo finished with 11 points in their 94-64 demolition of Hong Kong. – Rappler.com