FIBA offers early bird pricing for Gilas Pilipinas’ 2023 World Cup games

Prices for Gilas Pilipinas' five-game pass range from as low as P2,499 to as high as P52,999

MANILA, Philippines – Fans who are planning to watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup can avail tickets as early as March as limited passes will be made available with early bird discounts.

From March 1 to 31, 2022, FIBA will offer a total of 1,100 team passes for the quadrennial showpiece to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia in August 2023.

Those seeking to support Gilas Pilipinas live can avail the Follow My Team Pass-Philippines, which will be composed of five games in the group and elimination stages.

Prices range from as low as P2,499 for general admission seating to as high as P52,999 for lower box premium seating.

The Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and Philippine Arena have been chosen as venues as the country hosts the World Cup – then called the World Championship – for the first time since 1978.

Araneta Coliseum served as one of the host venues of the 1978 World Championship, MOA Arena hosted the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship and the Manila leg of the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, while the Philippine Arena hosted the 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

Although already qualified, Gilas Pilipinas will still participate in the Asian Qualifiers as the national team aims to build on its chemistry and avoid another dead-last finish from the previous World Cup.

The Nationals will play all of their first and second window games against Group A foes Korea, New Zealand, and India at home in February. – Rappler.com