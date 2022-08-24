Gilas, Tony Parker-owned ASVEL postpone friendly match due to schedule issues

French pro team ASVEL-Lyon and Gilas Pilipinas call off their friendly game as the French prepare alternatives in the midst of the 75th year celebration of France-Philippines diplomatic relations

MANILA, Philippines – French professional team ASVEL-Lyon and Gilas Pilipinas have called off their scheduled friendly match due to schedule conflicts, the French Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday, August 24.

With the FIBA World Cup fourth Asian qualifying window happening from August 25 to 29, the Philippine national team could not commit to its tune-up window scheduled on August 28 to September 4 against the star-studded French team owned by NBA legend Tony Parker.

Per the embassy’s statement, ASVEL management will still travel soon to Manila to reschedule with Gilas and “to further establish partnerships and promote the exchange of knowledge and skills.”

These meetings between French and Filipino basketball stakeholders will also prioritize the creation of a basketball academy in the Philippines inspired by the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy.

Aside from Gilas, PBA teams NLEX and Blackwater were also scheduled to face ASVEL in more friendlies prior to this newest development.

The France-Philippines basketball partnership is just one aspect of the two countries’ year-long calendar of activities to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. – Rappler.com