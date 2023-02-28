Gilas Women gain needed boost from returning Navy grads Bernardino, Tongco

SMOOTH SAILING. Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach and program director Pat Aquino poses with national team stalwarts Afril Bernardino (left) and Andrea Tongco at the Philippine Navy recognition rites

Gilas Pilipinas Women head coach and program director Pat Aquino gushes about his former NU wards Afril Bernardino and Andrea Tongco graduating from the Philippine Navy and returning to national team duty

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas Women program is set for a huge boost in its next tournaments as standouts Afril Bernardino and Andrea Tongco return to the fold after graduating from the Philippine Navy on Tuesday, February 27.

“We’re very proud of these girls,” said national team coach and program director Pat Aquino, who attended the pairs recognition rites at Fort Bonifacio.

“They continue to show that they aren’t just ready to answer the call of the country on the basketball court but also now on the field as they are officially part of the Navy.”

Bernardino and Tongco completed the Sailor Basic Course as part of Mahitala (Mandaragat na Hinubog ng Talino at Lakas) Class 22, 23, 24, and 25.

Aquino is excited to have the two back in the fold for big events ahead, with their partnership dating back to their title-winning dynasty days with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Slated in the coming months are the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia in May, where the Philippines seeks to claim a third straight gold medal, and the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Australia in July, where the country seeks to remain in the Division A.

“We can’t wait to have Afril and Andrea rejoin our pool,” said Aquino. “We’re just eternally grateful for the schools and the clubs who are very supportive of the national team and continue to be our partners in advancing the cause of women’s basketball here in our country.” – Rappler.com