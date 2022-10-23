Hidilyn Diaz gives LGU weightlifting programs big lift

WINNING FORM. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz shows her lifting form during a weightlifting equipment donation at the Manila Weightlifting Club in Tondo, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz continues to give back to the sport that has given her so much.

Just a month after donating weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Diaz did the same to three local government units (LGUs) in the hopes of boosting their weightlifting programs at the grassroots level.

“Sobrang saya ko na makita ang mga bata na nag-enjoy sa weightlifting… sana matuto,” said Diaz. “I hope na mabigyan sila ng direction sa buhay through sports, sana maging world champion at gold medalist sila, at makapag-aral, mabigyan ng oportunidad.”

(I was so happy to see the kids enjoying weightlifting… I hope they learn. I hope they’ll find direction in life through sports, I hope they become world champions and gold medalists. I hope they get to study and be given opportunities.)

The country’s first Olympic gold medalist, along with her husband and coach Julius Naranjo and Team HD, donated weightlifting equipment – platforms, weights and bars – to the Manila Weightlifting Club in Tondo, the Borromeo Weightlifting Club in Taguig City, and the Dasmariñas Weightlifting Club in Cavite.

“Malaking bagay ito kasi itong tatlong weightlifting clubs ay bago,” said Diaz.

(This is a big thing because these three weightlifting clubs are new.)

Diaz said the donations and distributions were made possible with the help of supporters, including SpartPH, which provided help for the purchase of several more equipment.

Mazda Philippines also allowed the use of its BT-50 truck while Atoy Customs 4×4 Body Kits helped in customizing the vehicle to fit the deliveries of the heavy equipment in Manila, Taguig, and Dasmariñas.

Diaz hopes the the equipment donation will encourage more athletes in Luzon to take up the sport.

The pride of Zamboanga, Diaz has inspired many young athletes in her province to take up the sport, including the rising Ramos teen sisters Rosegie and Rose Jean.

“Ngayon nage-expand na ang weightlifting sa Luzon. We hope we can give more to the Luzon weightlifting clubs para sana magkaroon na din ng laro para mag-expand pa lalo yung awareness sa weightlifting,” said Diaz.

(The sport is expanding in Luzon. We hope we can give more to the Luzon weightlifting clubs so that they can have competitions, and help increase awareness in weightlifting.) – Rappler.com