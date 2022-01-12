Sports
Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a strong woman like weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is safe from the coronavirus.

Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, revealed on Wednesday, January 12, that she tested for COVID-19.

The Zamboangueña took to Instagram to make the announcement and asked the public to remain cautious of the virus and observe health protocols.

Diaz advocates vaccination and recently received her booster shot.

Already confirmed to be gunning for a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Diaz has been hard at work as she gears up for a string of competitions this year.

She is expected to see action in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she is considered a heavy favorite after bagging the elusive gold at home soil in the previous edition of the biennial meet. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
