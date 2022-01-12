Hidilyn Diaz tests positive for COVID-19

POSITIVE. Hidilyn Diaz faces a roadblock early in her bid for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medalist, asks the public to remain cautious of the coronavirus and observe health protocols

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a strong woman like weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz is safe from the coronavirus.

Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, revealed on Wednesday, January 12, that she tested for COVID-19.

The Zamboangueña took to Instagram to make the announcement and asked the public to remain cautious of the virus and observe health protocols.

Diaz advocates vaccination and recently received her booster shot.

Already confirmed to be gunning for a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Diaz has been hard at work as she gears up for a string of competitions this year.

She is expected to see action in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she is considered a heavy favorite after bagging the elusive gold at home soil in the previous edition of the biennial meet. – Rappler.com