Jeremy Miado eyes top 5 ONE ranking: ‘I’ll face every single contender’

Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado looks to make a statement in his next fight versus Russian wrestler Mansur Malachiev as he bids to climb the strawweight rankings

MANILA, Philippines – After a splendid performance in his last outing, mixed martial artist Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado is on the cusp of breaking into ONE Championship’s top five strawweight rankings.

Miado could get there with another dominant performance against undefeated Russian wrestler Mansur Malachiev, whom he faces at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on June 10 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 30-year-old earned the biggest win of his career when he finished Australian striking sensation Danial Williams, though he didn’t crack the top five because he missed weight before the fight.

“That’s okay. That’s the decision for the panelists. I’ll face whoever they want me to face,” he said.

“I’ll face every single one of the top five contenders if they want me to, for as long as I stay active. I plan to take things step-by-step.”

While he didn’t get to where he wants to be with his win over Williams, there are still a lot of positive things that he’ll be taking with him into his fight against Malachiev.

“It’s the same. I want to bring my deadly striking to the mix. That’s where I’m truly comfortable,” he said.

“I wasn’t afraid to throw strikes against Williams because I know that my takedown defense is solid, should he [had tried] to take me down. If he ever [got] me down, I [knew I could] get back up and pick him off with my striking.”

Play Video

Missing out on the top five might not be a bad thing for Miado, though, as he knows that he can always make a statement in his next fight.

That’s exactly what he plans to do against Malachiev. In fact, if he does that, he might zoom up the rankings and maybe even face ONE Strawweight World Champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks in the near future.

“If I impress [in this match], maybe I even get Jarred Brooks,” he said.

“Looking at the rankings, Jarred has pretty much beaten everyone in the top five. So yeah, I’m hoping for a great performance.” – Rappler.com

Read more from ONE Championship: