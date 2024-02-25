Jeremy Miado out to prove he’s hungrier for bounce-back win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON TOP. Jeremy Miado has transformed into one of the most promising strawweight fighters in ONE Championship.

Filipino strawweight MMA fighter Jeremy Miado wants to finish off Japanese foe Keito Yamakita in eight minutes or less

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado expects the toughest of strawweight MMA fights in his return to the ONE Championship Circle.

Miado faces Keito “Pocket Monk” Yamakita at ONE 166: Qatar inside Lusail Sports Arena on March 1, and he knows that he’s going to face a highly motivated fighter this time around since the Japanese man is coming off the first loss of his career just last month.

“I expect him to come out fiery during [the fight] as he experienced his first loss,” Miado said.

“That’s the first loss of his career, and I expect a hungry fighter who wants to prove something to the world. I know he’s coming out strong in this fight, but I’m ready with whatever he wants to show.”

But if Yamakita is motivated to bounce back, Miado is much more eager.

It wasn’t too long ago when Miado was knocking on the doors of strawweight contendership, having won three straight bouts in impressive fashion.

But the Filipino stumbled, losing to quality opposition after getting submitted by No. 5-ranked Mansur Malachiev and the revitalized Lito Adiwang.

While he missed out on his breakthrough, “The Jaguar” still believes that he’s a world champion in the making, and it starts by beating Yamakita.

“I have the same mindset. My eyes are solely on my goal to get the world title,” he said.

“That’s why I accepted this fight, to prove that Jeremy Miado is still here and is still coming for that belt. I believe this fight is a way for me to get back into contention.”

And with an impressive performance, he knows that his stock will skyrocket once again – that’s why he’s pushing to finish the tough Japanese wrestler within the first half of the fight.

“In each fight, I always look for the finish. I don’t like leaving it to the judges. I always try to take control of my fights,” he said.

“In this fight, I look to finish him in under eight minutes, via KO or TKO.” – Rappler.com

