Lito Adiwang believes ‘smart’ aggression key to solving Jeremy Miado

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – If the first fight was any indication of what’s to come, then Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang will already have something to build upon entering his ONE Championship strawweight rematch against Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado.

Adiwang believes added aggression will be key against his compatriot when they open the curtains for ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Saturday, November 4, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his unfortunate injury in their initial match, Adiwang was successfully sizing up Miado, connecting with stinging leg kicks to disrupt his opponent’s flow.

While it worked last time, the Baguio City native believes he has to add a sense of urgency with those strikes in this rematch.

“Looking back, my leg kicks were working in that fight, and it’s still something that I plan to use, but now we’re looking to incorporate everything. I’m working on connecting everything – from leg kicks to punches to timing that takedown,” said Adiwang.

“In this fight, I believe I need to push more. In our first fight, we were both feeling it out, waiting for one [another] to make a mistake. I wasn’t that aggressive. This time, I need to be more active, more aggressive, but in a smart way.”

Keeping a methodical pace could work in Miado’s favor, especially his ability to use his range and height to his advantage through his boxing and footwork.

This time, Adiwang plans to put the pressure on Miado from the opening bell.

“The difference in this fight, I think, is I expect this fight to have a faster pace,” Adiwang said.

“Though I believe we’re more technical strikers right now, expect us to go all-in and be more aggressive this time.”

A fiery opener, according to Adiwang, will be the perfect way to get Miado where he wants him, which is on the ground where he believes he truly holds an advantage.

“I believe that this fight will eventually reach the ground, regardless of how it gets there. I see this fight becoming a ground battle,” he said.

“Maybe I can control him there, then submit him. That’s how I see this fight happening.” – Rappler.com