Lito Adiwang sees Tawanchai’s poise as X factor in Superbon clash 

Lito Adiwang gives the edge to Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who will defend his ONE Championship featherweight muay thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn

MANILA, Philippines – As a sucker for all things striking, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang believes that ONE Championship truly gave its fans an early Christmas present on the last Friday before the holidays.

On December 22, ONE featherweight muay thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his belt against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 46 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Also included in the card are two other massive world title matches.

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will unify the ONE strawweight muay thai world title and Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja will battle for the ONE women’s interim atomweight kickboxing world championship.

However, those two matches are only appetizers to the main dish, which is the long-awaited clash between Tawanchai and Superbon. It’s a match that has been twice postponed in the past due to both men being either injured or sick.

Now that they’re both healthy, Adiwang can’t wait.

“I’m so excited for this one. It’s been postponed in the past but it’s finally happening,” he said.

“These are two of the best strikers in the world competing on the best stage for striking. This is going to be a perfect year-ender for striking fans all over the world.”

Adiwang believes that either fighter has the tools to win, but he’s leaning toward Tawanchai.

While he’s not discounting Superbon’s heart, he’s seen Tawanchai get put into dangerous situations only to come out victorious in the end, and he believes that type of poise will give the young PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative an advantage in this bout.

“Both of the fighters are at the peak of their prime, but I’ll give an edge to Tawanchai,” Adiwang said.

“He’s more fluent. When the pressure comes, he’s more relaxed, more calm. We know that both fighters have knockout power. I believe Tawanchai, his calmness, his sharpness, and his focus, that’s what will give him the win.” – Rappler.com