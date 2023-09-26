Alex Eala downs Indian foe to clinch first Asian Games singles quarterfinal berth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alex Eala survives a nip-and-tuck opening set that lasts 80 minutes, before breezing through India's Rutuja Bhosale in the second to clinch an Asian Games quarterfinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis star Alex Eala continued her blazing start in her first Asian Games stint with another women’s singles win over India’s Rutuja Bhosale, 7-6(5), 6-2, to clinch a quarterfinal berth at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Tuesday, September 26.

Following a breezy 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Pakistan’s Sarah Ibrahim Khan, Eala plowed through steeper roadblocks this time around against Bhosale, never leading by more than one game in the first set and even trailed, 4-5, at one point in the see-saw opener.

Even the tiebreak game was no picnic for the world No. 191 tennister, as she went down 0-3 before rebounding by the skin of her teeth for a 7-5 finish to take the first set in 80 minutes.

The second set would see more of the same back-and-forth action between the two, but Bhosale ultimately ran out of steam following a 2-2 deadlock as Eala roared to the finish line with four straight games to seal the win.

Eala will likely have little time to rest ahead of the quarterfinals as the competition moves along daily, culminating with the finals on Friday, September 29. – Rappler.com