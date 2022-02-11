Nets send Harden to 76ers in blockbuster trade for Simmons

BIG THREE NO MORE. The Nets break up the super trio of James Harden (center), Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

The trade marks the end of James Harden's short-lived tenure in Brooklyn, where he only played 16 games together with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired sharp-shooting guard and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden from the reeling Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster trade on Thursday, February 10 (Friday, February 11, Manila time).

In exchange for Harden, the Nets will receive former first overall draft pick Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.

The Nets will receive an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick as part of the deal that was reached approximately 90 minutes before the NBA’s trade deadline at 3 pm ET.

The 76ers also acquired forward Paul Millsap in the deal.

The trade marks the end of Harden’s short-lived tenure in Brooklyn as the Nets only acquired the three-time NBA scoring champion in January 2021 as part of a deal that reunited him with old teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn, were considered a favorite to win the Eastern Conference with that formidable Big Three but have lost nine consecutive games and 10 of their last 12 with Durant sidelined with a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Irving is ineligible to play at home as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Harden, 32, has a hamstring strain and hasn’t played since a loss to the Sacramento Kings on February 2.

On the season, Harden has played in 44 games, averaging 22.5 points and a team-leading 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game. He only played 16 games together with Durant and Irving.

Australian Simmons, whose future in Philadelphia has been in serious doubt ever since the team collapsed in the second round of last year’s playoffs, has not played this season and told the team in the past that he wanted to be traded.

The Melbourne-born Simmons helped the 76ers secure the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference last year but had a poor percentage from the foul line during the post-season and faced criticism over an unwillingness to shoot on a regular basis.

Simmons, 25, is a three-time All-Star over his four NBA seasons, scoring 15.9 points with 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 275 career games, all starts with the 76ers. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Sixers out of LSU in 2016.

Curry, 31, is averaging career-best totals in points (15.0), rebounds (3.4), and assists (4.0) in 45 games this season.

Drummond, 28, is contributing 6.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 49 games (12 starts) in 2021-2022.

Millsap, 36, is chipping in 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 24 games off the bench. – Rappler.com