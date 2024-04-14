Best in West: Thunder clinch top seed after blowout win vs Mavericks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON TOP. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Cason Wallace (22) high five during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Paycom Center.

The Thunder end the regular season with a five-game winning streak to claim the top spot in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2012-13 season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in just 15 minutes as the Oklahoma City Thunder left no doubt, blowing out the Dallas Mavericks, 135-86, at home on Sunday, April 14 (Monday, April 15, Manila time).

The Thunder (57-25) finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak to claim the top spot in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

With the Mavericks’ (50-32) playoff position set, they sat all of their starters other than Tim Hardaway Jr.

That included Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who rested for the second consecutive game as Dallas prepares for its playoff opener against the Clippers.

Oklahoma City had no such certainty going into the day, as it was part of a three-way tie with Denver and Minnesota for the top spot in the West.

The Thunder held both the tiebreaker with the Nuggets and the three-way tiebreaker. Denver winning sealed the Thunder’s playoff position.

Oklahoma City quickly made it apparent it would take care of its part, scoring the game’s first 11 points to build a lead it would never relinquish.

The Mavericks pulled within 4 points before the Thunder closed the first quarter with a 17-4 run to quickly regain control and build a 39-22 lead after the first.

Oklahoma City kept pouring it on in the second, outscoring Dallas 43-19 to lead 82-41 at halftime.

Other than a few third-quarter minutes from Josh Giddey, the Thunder’s starters sat in the second half.

That didn’t stop Oklahoma City from stretching its lead.

The Thunder led by as many as 55 in the third quarter and led by as many as 58 in the fourth.

Brandon Williams led the Mavericks with 22 points as the Mavericks finished a season-low 33% from the field.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 15.

Dallas’ 86 points was its fewest this season. The Mavericks scored 87 in a January 31 loss in Minnesota.

Oklahoma City had seven players finish in double figures, with Aaron Wiggins scoring 14 off the bench and Ousmane Dieng contributing 13.

Rookie Chet Holmgren scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in just under 12 minutes.

The Thunder shot 55.7% from the field. – Rappler.com