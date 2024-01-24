Cavs forward Thompson suspended for 25 games after positive drug test

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite the league suspension, the Cavs’ champion veteran Tristan Thompson can practice, travel, and be at the team facility

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) anti-drug program, the league said on Tuesday, January 23.

Thompson, who is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 36 games this season, tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, according to a league statement.

The 32-year-old Toronto native will begin his suspension on Wednesday, January 24, when Cleveland visit the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavs said in a statement they fully support the NBA’s anti-drug program and added that they stand behind Thompson and offer their support throughout his suspension.

“We are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson,” the Cavaliers said. “His time away from game action will have an impact on our team.”

The Cavs added that Thompson can practice, travel, and be at the team facility during his suspension. On game days, he will be allowed at the arena until two hours before game time.

Thompson was selected by Cleveland with the fourth pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and won an NBA title with the team in 2016.

After stints with Boston, Sacramento, Chicago, Indiana and the Los Angeles Lakers, Thompson returned to Cleveland last September. – Rappler.com