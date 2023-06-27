Damian Lillard to discuss Blazers’ future – report

Reportedly unhappy with the Portland Trail Blazers' 2023 NBA draft moves, superstar guard Damian Lillard meets with team brass to discuss his and the franchise's future

Seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and his agent are meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (Tuesday, June 27, Manila time) to discuss the franchise’s direction, Turner Sports reported.

Lillard is reportedly unhappy with the team’s decision to use the No. 3 overall pick in last week’s draft instead of trading it to acquire a high-level co-star such as New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

The Trail Blazers drafted NBA G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson with the third pick.

Lillard, 32, has played his entire 11-year career with Portland, who drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012.

He averaged a franchise-record 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, the third-highest clip in the league, but Portland finished 33-49 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

Lillard, who is represented by Aaron Goodwin, is scheduled to earn $45.6 million for the 2023-24 season. Lillard signed a four-year, $176.3 million deal in July 2022. – Rappler.com