Lillard record debut powers Bucks in thriller over Sixers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAME TIME. Damian Lillard brings his stellar play to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian Lillard pours in 39 points in a winning Bucks debut against a Sixers side dealing with the still absent James Harden

Damian Lillard collected 39 points and 8 rebounds to lift the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-117 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the season opener for both teams on Thursday, October 26 (Friday, October 27, Manila time).

Lillard – who set a franchise record for most points in a debut performance – made all 17 of his free throw attempts and added 4 assists in his first game since being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers on September 27 as part of a three-team trade.

The Bucks trailed by 8 points in the fourth quarter, 94-102, before rallying for the win.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds while also overcoming foul trouble.

Ten-time All-Star James Harden did not travel with the 76ers to Milwaukee after returning from a 10-day absence due to what the team called a personal matter.

Brook Lopez added 13 points for the Bucks, who shot 50% from the floor (41-of-82) to make a winner of Adrian Griffin in his head-coaching debut.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey contributed 31 points and 8 assists and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27 points off the bench.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid collected 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists and Tobias Harris had 20 points for the 76ers, who fell short in Nick Nurse’s head-coaching debut with the team.

Dame Lillard put on a show (39 PTS, 8 REB) and secured a W in his @Bucks debut! pic.twitter.com/iFKrSEwTMx — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2023

Philadelphia scored 14 straight points to seize a 102-94 lead before Milwaukee countered by scoring 19 of the next 21 points.

Lillard drained a three-pointer, sank three straight free throws and converted a three-point play to highlight the run and give the Bucks a 113-104 lead with 2:45 to play.

Maxey drilled a triple and Embiid added a pair of mid-range jumpers to cut the 76ers’ deficit to two points with 1:29 remaining.

Lillard and Harris each made a triple before the former sank a pair of free throws to give Milwaukee a 118-114 lead with 11.1 seconds to play.

De’Anthony Melton made a three-pointer as time expired to conclude the scoring.

Philadelphia trimmed a 19-point deficit to 94-93 when Harris made a short jumper and a trey early in the fourth quarter.

Maxey added a pair of free throws to give the 76ers their first lead since 5-3, and Oubre added a three-pointer before his steal led to a dunk.

Maxey added a pair of free throws to cap a 14-0 run, but Lopez and Jae Crowder each sank a 3-pointer and Antetokounmpo made a short hook to forge a tie at 102-102. – Rappler.com