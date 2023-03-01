Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic records 100th career triple-double

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became the sixth player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles during their road game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, February 28 (Wednesday, March 1, Manila time).

Jokic’s tip-in with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter allowed him to reach the milestone for points. He already was in double digits in rebounds and assists.

The reigning MVP finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ 133-112 whipping of the Rockets

Russell Westbrook holds the NBA mark of 198 triple-doubles. Other players over the century mark are Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (106).

Jokic has 24 triple-doubles this season, including 15 in the past 20 games.

The two-time reigning MVP entered the game with season averages of 24.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists.

Nuggets pound Rockets

Jamal Murray scored 32 points and 6 assists as the Nuggets rolled to a wire-to-wire victory over the Rockets.

Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points as Denver won for the sixth time in its past seven games. Bruce Brown had 15 for the Nuggets.

Houston’s Jalen Green had 17 points in 19 minutes in his return from a two-game absence due to a groin injury. Tari Eason had 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, Kenyon Martin Jr. added 15 points, and Daishen Nix scored 14 for the Rockets, who have lost 10 straight games and 30 of their past 34.

Murray was 12-of-18 from the field and sank 5-of-10 from three-point range.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 14 points and 6 assists, and Aaron Gordon added 11 points and 7 rebounds as Denver shot 57.6% from the field and made 16-of-37 from three-point range.

The Rockets connected on 49.5% of their attempts, but shot just 29% (9-of-31) from behind the arc. Josh Christopher added 11 points and TyTy Washington Jr. scored 12 for Houston.

Murray scored 23 points in the first half as Denver held a 74-54 lead. The Nuggets shot 62.5% from the field in the half.

Murray poured in 16 points in the opening quarter as the Nuggets led by as many as 17 before settling for a 41-30 lead.

Houston moved within 45-40 with 9:08 left in the first half before Denver responded with a 9-2 run to lead by 12. The Nuggets weren’t threatened again and stretched their lead to 26 in the third quarter. – Rappler.com